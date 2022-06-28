Formula 1 has publicly spoken out against the racist comments made by three-time world champion Nelson Piquet in reference to Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet used a racially offensive term about Hamilton in a podcast, and F1 have since issued a statement addressing the comments.

Ad

"Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society," read the statement.

British Grand Prix 'No set-up makes this car a Ferrari or Red Bull' - Mercedes engineer ahead of British GP 24/06/2022 AT 15:04

"Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.

"His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

The 69-year-old was speaking about the accident which took place between Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the first lap of last year’s British Grand Prix.

The Brazilian, who has a history of making inflammatory comments, said the incident was “a joke” and “lucky” that only the Red Bull driver crashed, before using a swear word to express his opinion that Hamilton made an error.

Hamilton's team Mercedes have also condemned the comments made by Piquet and spoke in glowing terms about the seven-time world champion.

They said in a statement: "We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind. Lewis has spearheaded our sport's efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track.

"Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future."

Hamilton has endured a poor start to the current season and sits sixth in the drivers’ standings. His performances have drawn criticism from former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone , who claimed that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will be “fed up” with his driver.

He said: “It’s not like him. He has a competitive nature but he’s taking losing a bit easy for my liking. I don’t think he is actively helping George. I don’t think he’s doing anything. I don’t think he cares too much. He’s not prepared to put the effort into winning that he did.”

The F1 season continues with the British Grand Prix this weekend, with the first of three practice sessions taking place on Friday.

Qualifying for the race is scheduled for Saturday, before the race on Sunday.

Formula 1 Stewart: Hamilton should retire and work in fashion industry 23/06/2022 AT 16:11