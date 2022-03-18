Lewis Hamilton has said he needs ‘allies’ to help resolve global human rights crises.

The seven-time world title winner has been sent a drawing of his car by 12-year-old Bahraini Ahmed Ramadhan, whose father Mohamed is on death row in the country . He has called on Hamilton to draw attention to his father’s plight.

Ad

Formula 1 has long drawn criticism for holding events in countries which are accused of carrying out human rights abuses though with the exception of Russia this year, they have not withdrawn their races from any country.

Formula 1 Mercedes director Shovlin believes other teams 'better' at dealing with porpoising problem AN HOUR AGO

Hamilton said he still hoped F1’s presence could have a positive effect: "I haven't seen the drawing but each year I receive letters from those that are suffering and all I can do is try my hardest to empathise with those who face these challenges and have these tragic stories to tell.

"The weight of change really needs to come and be put on the governments and those in power, and that's why we have to continue to use the platforms we have when we arrive in these countries and make sure we are holding serious conversations about what is happening there.

"There are many organisations out there on the ground fighting for human rights and I support those, but there is a lot of work to do. The world is a mess. We see more displacement of refugees than ever before, not only Ukraine but Syria. It should be a responsibility for all of us to push for lasting change."

"It is a heavy and serious conversation in the background," Hamilton added. "It is not an easy line to walk. It is risky, it's challenging, it is difficult relationships.

"What's important is seeing a better future for those people. We come to these beautiful places and there are challenges everywhere. No country is perfect, but we can all do more. I am just trying to do as much as I can in the time I have. I can't do everything and I can't do it alone. I need allies."

Formula 1 Verstappen claims 'I don't think we need a full report' over 2021 season controversy 2 HOURS AGO