Deposed Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says that there is a mutual "respect" with current title holder Max Verstappen.

Verstappen unseated Mercedes driver Hamilton on the last lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. The 2021 campaign was one of the most fraught, controversial and dramatic in recent memory and the bitter disappointment of defeat led to speculation that Hamilton might retire from the sport.

Ad

Instead, he is back at testing ahead of the season-opening race in Bahrain on March 20, with Verstappen also in action.

Formula 1 Bahrain Day 2: Sidepods, Verstappen vs Hamilton and Haas get extra time 2 HOURS AGO

While the pair inevitably found things tense at times last season, Hamilton told Sky Sports that he tries to avoid social media to keep his mood level, and has no fundamental problem with his Red Bull rival.

“There’s so many nice comments, and then there’s trolling,” he said of last season. “If I’d read the comments after Silverstone, the racial abuse, I could have downward spiralled into a negative place. I don't let that volatile medium control myself.

“You’ve got to be careful because obviously the way the media hype up the drama, also creates a narrative to the fans, and for me and Max.

“We see each other in the paddocks, things are normal, we’re two drivers, pretty much like you, we have a sense of how much we like driving. On the other side, we’re ruthless, that’s what you have to be, in business, hopefully with a bit of compassion.

“We’re fighters, there’s no friends on the track, and so it’s a constant... some days we get it right, sometimes we get it wrong, but it’s important we keep respect.”

Formula 1 Red Bull head Horner caught telling Hamilton to 'shut the f***' up' 3 HOURS AGO