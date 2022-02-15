Mercedes and Red Bull were in “harmony” during their F1 meeting over last season’s title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Max Verstappen snatched the title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after a contentious decision by race director Michael Masi gave him the chance to pass.

Newly elected FIA president Ben Sulayem said there were no issues at the meeting despite the tension between the teams last season.

"They were in line," Ben Sulayem told Sky Sports. "I think it's because of Valentine's Day.

"They were close to each other and they were in a good mood, so that was good. I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony between them."

The findings of the inquiry into the 2021 season finale were shared at the meeting on Monday but have not yet been released.

It is believed the reason for doing so is because Ben Sulayem wants to incorporate feedback from the teams into the reforms.

The meeting went on for four hours and Ben Sulayem has promised "structural changes" and an "action plan" in the coming days.

“We agreed on certain things and the analysis is still going on. But it will come soon... it was a good discussion there. So we will see."

There has been speculation that Masi could lose his position due to the way he handled the race.

It is reported by Sky Sports that Masi is set for a different safety role within the FIA and the race director role will be shared between two individuals.

"Information will be announced, but definitely as I said, the integrity of the FIA will always be intact," added Ben Sulayem.

"I am elected to do that but also have fair motorsport, as that's my duty.

"So it was a very good meeting. We can only go forward. This is important for the FIA, for the integrity of the FIA and for the sport. So we can only improve the future."

Hamilton looks set to return to the start line, scotching rumours over the winter that he was set to quit the sport after the painful events of last December.

