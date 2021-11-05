Lewis Hamilton says he would never crash into another driver to win a championship as the title race with Max Verstappen goes down to the wire.

Verstappen currently leads Hamilton by 12 points ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, and the two have already had two big collisions this year at Silverstone and Monza.

Ad

Mexican Grand Prix ‘They are the gladiators’ – Wolff thinks title race could be decided by crash 02/11/2021 AT 11:23

But seven-time champion Hamilton was unequivocal in his refusal to play dirty.

“I have never won a championship in that way and would never want to,” said Hamilton. “I am here to win in the right way and that’s through sheer skill, determination and hard work.

“You know how I have won my championships in the past. I always want to win it the right way and if you are going to lose it, you lose it the right way, with dignity and knowing you have given it your all.

All you can do is give it your all and work as hard as you can, if it doesn’t work out you live to fight another day.

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna infamously collided at the 1989 Japanese GP, ultimately securing the former the title, while the following year Senna drove into Prost knowing that if neither rider finished the penultimate race of the season then he would take the title - and he did.

But Verstappen, who is competing in his first title race, also emphasised his commitment to winning fairly.

“I don’t really think about previous historic fights between two drivers and what they have done,” he said.

“It’s the past, I just focus on what I have to do on track, to do the best I can. That’s how you are going to win the championship, get the most available points out there and try to beat your rival.”

- - -

Formula 1 F1 set to double sprint races for 2022 season 01/11/2021 AT 17:47