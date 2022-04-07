Former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin has branded sanctions on Russian sportsmen and women as "cancel culture against my country".

Mazepin was dismissed by Haas following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just days before his father, Dmitry, was sanctioned by the EU for being a close ally to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Haas also cut title sponsorship ties with Russian fertiliser company Uralkali, who are owned by Dmitry.

The EU sanctions list describes Nikita as a "person associated with a leading businessperson involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation".

But the former Haas driver believes targeting Russian athletes is wrong and he says he will challenge the sanctions.

“I don't agree with being in the sanctions," Mazepin told the BBC.

"I've said previously that I intend to fight it. Perhaps now is not the right time because if you look at the whole situation that's happening against athletes in the general case, it's cancel culture against my country."

Mazepin has not publicly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but admits it is tough to witness.

"It's very painful to watch that on many levels,” he said.

"My feeling obviously changed as a human being and as a person who wants to live in a very peaceful world.

"But I see tremendous risks in saying anything at all about this case because I will never satisfy everyone and therefore I will keep myself publicly quiet."

