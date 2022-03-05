Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula 1 this season after Haas confirmed they have terminated his contract with immediate effect.

The team announced that they have also terminated their title partnership with Uralkali.

Ad

The news comes after Haas faced pressure to make a decision on Mazepin's future and Uralkali's title sponsorship following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Formula 1 'Fantastic news for team and driver' - Horner on Verstappen signing new Red Bull deal 03/03/2022 AT 12:34

Haas said in a statement on Saturday morning: "Haas F1 team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin.

"As with the rest of the Formula One community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Formula One's governing body the FIA confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in events under a neutral flag , but Haas have confirmed they will replace Mazepin.

Haas removed their Uralkali branding on its car and paddock facilities and raced in a white livery for the final day of Barcelona testing last Friday.

Uralkali is part-owned by Nikita's father Dmitry, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 53-year-old owns chemical company Uralchem.

Formula 1 'It is the best team out there, I want to stay' - Verstappen after signing new Red Bull deal 03/03/2022 AT 12:32