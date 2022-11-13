Neither Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton backed down over their collision in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The rivals have a long history of niggles and coming-togethers over the past few years, with the Red Bull man having the edge in recent seasons as back-to-back championships in Formula One.

After a yellow flag, Verstappen and Hamilton rolled back the years as the duo came together after the safety car, and after the race the pair took it in better humour than in previous campaigns.

“He had no intention to give me space and I had no intention to back out,” Verstappen said.

"It was a good move to try and go around the outside but I thought he had no intention to give me space and I no intention to back out, and of course we both went off.

"I had the front wing damage but at the end of the day we were too close anyway so it was not really a lot we could have done."

Hamilton was more stoic, saying: "What can I say you know how it is with Max."

