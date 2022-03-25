Sebastian Vettel will miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to Covid-19, after also missing the season-opening race in Bahrain with the virus.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg is set to replace Vettel at the race, and Aston Martin say the German should be back for the Australian Grand Prix on April 10.

An Aston Martin statement read: “Nico Hulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside Lance Stroll.

“Despite lack of mileage in the Aston Martin R22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.

“We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix.”

F1 has implemented a number of tough measures to battle against Covid, which includes the compulsory requirement for all team personnel to be vaccinated this year. Mandatory testing has now been scrapped though, but teams are still continuing with this process.

Any drivers that return a positive test will be banned from the paddock, even if they are racing in a country where isolation is not required.

Aston Martin have made a poor start to the season without Vettel at the wheel. Lance Stroll came 12th, while Hulkenberg finished 17th and last in Bahrain.

The practice sessions for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix get underway on Friday, with qualifying taking place on Saturday.

The race itself gets underway on Sunday evening in a 6pm GMT start time.

