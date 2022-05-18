F1 organisers have decided to stick to 22 races for the 2022 season, rather than replace the Russian Grand Prix.

Sochi was stripped of the event in February as it joined other sports in withdrawing from events in Russia between 23-25 September, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

There were reports that a Singapore double-header was being planned as a replacement, while Qatar, Turkey, Portugal, China and Malaysia were also mentioned as potential venues.

But despite entering discussions with several parties, those options have been put to one side. In the case of Singapore, it is reported logistics of closing streets for successive weeks would have required more planning.

The decision means teams will have a three week break between the Italian Grand Prix on September 11 and the street race in Singapore on October 2.

F1 resumes this weekend in Spain following the debut Miami Grand Prix, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc holding a 19 point lead over Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

