Lewis Hamilton was slightly puzzled by Mercedes’ qualifying performance as he feels the team’s upgrade has not brought them any closer to Ferrari and Red Bull.

He and Mercedes team-mate were six tenths of a second slower than pole-sitter Carlos Sainz in Austin.

Mercedes brought an update front wing, floor and rear wing endplates to the race in Austin this weekend in a bid to get move to the front.

“It was a really, really difficult qualifying session,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“I felt so optimistic all weekend, the car had been feeling good, everyone back at the factory worked so hard to bring the upgrade.

“I was really hopeful that we would be much, much closer than we were.

“Once we got to qualifying, I don’t know if it was because the temperature dropped or the wind, but the car was such a handful all of a sudden, not like any other time we have driven it. I was expecting a bit more.

“Whatever upgrade we bring the gap stays the same. I don’t know if they are bringing upgrades at the same time as us but that’s definitely really tough for everyone in the team that’s pushing so hard.”

Hamilton has four more chances to keep his streak of winning a race in every season he’s competed in, since making his F1 debut in 2007.

Team principal Toto Wolff was more optimistic about Mercedes’ chances for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

“The update worked,” said Wolff. “We had a lap in us [in qualifying] that was three tenths quicker, but the car is so tricky to drive.

“I think for tomorrow [the race] we can be part of some exciting things.”

