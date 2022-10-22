Logan Sargeant will join Williams for the 2023 Formula 1 season if he gets enough super licence points, the team have confirmed.

Sargeant would become the first American driver to compete in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 and will be Alex Albon’s team-mate at Williams.

The 21-year-old needs to secure a super licence though by finishing high enough in the Formula 2 championship.

Super licence regulations say a racing driver must have at least 40 points to secure a super licence which can be earned by racing in other motorsport categories.

He is currently on 31 points, but that will rise to 33 after he has completed his free practice sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

That means he must finish in the top seven in the F2 standings. Sargeant is currently third on 135 points, but only 12 points clear of seventh with two races remaining.

“We feel he’s ready to race," team principal Jost Capito told the press. “Under the condition that he has enough super licence points after Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year.

“He had one season in F2 and I’m a fan of getting young drivers as quickly as possible into F1 because the series below F1, the cars are like trucks.

“So get him in as quick as possible and find out if he’s capable of to stay in F1 for a long time. We believe he is.

“In his first year in F2 he won races and has been qualifying very strongly in all his years in his career so we believe he is ready.”

He was ecstatic when he jumped out of the car and praised the team for giving him the chance to drive.

“I’d like to start by saying thank you again to Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for giving me the opportunity to drive on home turf yesterday here at COTA,” said Sargeant.

“It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my career so far. I’m very grateful to be given further time in the FW44 at Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“My aim is to make the most of every minute in the car and with the team to build on the progress I’ve made in Austin and throughout my time on the simulator at Grove.

“Of course, my focus is on finishing my Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi in the best position possible, and I’m sure my time in the FW44 will keep me sharp and ready for the F2 finale.”

