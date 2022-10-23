Max Verstappen dedicated his United States Grand Prix to Red Bull’s co-owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

The 79-year-old died this weekend, and his death cast a shadow at the event, where there was a round of applause in his honour.

Ad

Many figures in Formula One, including prominent members of the Red Bull team, had paid tribute to Mateschitz already this weekend, and Verstappen was pleased to mark the moment with a win.

United States Grand Prix Hamilton optimistic after coming 'so, so close' to first win of 2022 5 HOURS AGO

Speaking to Sky Sports, the world champion was ultimately content with a win that he had to wait for, as he passed leader Lewis Hamilton after 50 of 56 laps.

"It was a tough one," Verstappen said. "It was all looking good but then the pit stop was a bit longer than we would have liked, so I had to fight my way forward again.

"We gave it everything out there today, and of course it’s a very difficult weekend for us, so this one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich.

"We had a big chance to win the constructors’ here, and you want to do that in style, and I think we did that today.

"This is a great track for battling. If you pass in one corner, you can come back in the next, and it’s really enjoyable to drive here."

United States Grand Prix Hamilton: Red Bull must not escape with 'slap on the wrist' 21/10/2022 AT 06:50