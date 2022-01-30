Team GB's Izzy Atkin has withdrawn from the big air event at the Beijing Winter Olympics as she continues her recovery from injury - but she still aims to compete in the slopestyle.

The 23-year-old - who won bronze in the latter event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang , the first British Olympic medal in skiing - fractured her pelvis on the Dew Tour in Colorado in December and needs more time to recover before taking part in live competition.

Nonetheless it's a remarkable recovery to be in contention for Beijing at all, a feat not lost on Atkin herself.

Writing on her Instagram, she said: "All the doctors said my timeline would be impossibly ambitious but I’ve been giving rehab everything I’ve got (and every supplement you can buy for bone health) and I’m so proud to be back on my skis six weeks later.

"I still have some targets I need to meet (and doctor’s clearance) before I hurl myself through a slopestyle run again but I couldn’t be happier to be back doing what I love.

"I have made the tough decision to pull out of big air to give me more time at home to strengthen and prepare for the slopestyle event.

"I know my Olympic dream is going to look a little different this time around but given where I was less than a month ago I will be stoked to even be able to ski in Beijing."

The women's slopestyle is set to take place on 13-14 February.

Atkin's sister Zoe will compete in the halfpipe in Beijing and Izzy declared she would be "screaming her heart out" for her.

