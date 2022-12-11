Ockie Strydom claimed his maiden DP World Tour title win when holding off the chasing pack to lift the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The 37-year-old had a reputation for having a case of 'winning-line fever', as he had finished second on 19 occasions on the Sunshine Tour.

He had much to ponder after sitting on a share of the lead overnight at Leopard Creek , but he did not back off at any stage and shrugged off a mid-round double bogey to claim a two-shot win from Adrian Otaegui.

Doors will open for Strydom who now has a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour and can pick and choose his schedule.

“It is nice,” Strydom. “I think my plans have now changed a little bit.

”My wife is probably crying at home, my parents crying at home, my caddie, thanks a lot to everyone.

“It is my favourite place, the course is looking phenomenal, as good as I have ever seen it.

“It is the bush, I am calm in the bush, my first win was in the bush and we are back in the bush. I am just happy.

“I was playing Sunshine Tour next year, so it is DP World Tour now. I have got to get my flights and everything sorted for Abu Dhabi now.”

Final Leaderboard

1. Ockie Strydom, 18-under

2. Adrian Otaegui, 16-under

3. Laurie Canter, 15-under

T4. Branden Grace, 14-under

T4. Aaron Cockerill, 14-under

T4. Oliver Bekker, 14-under

T7. Louis Oosthuizen, 13-under

T7. Dean Burmester, 13-under

Strydom made a solid start but his round threatened to implode when he made a bogey on seven and a double on nine - the latter after taking a trip to water.

For a player who had found winning difficult, his mind could have been spinning but he followed the double bogey with birdies on 10 and 11.

Further birdies followed on 13 and 14 which afforded him the luxury of a cushion.

After holing tricky six-foot putts for par on 16 and 17, he had a two-shot lead on the 18th tee.

Ernie Els infamously made an eight on the risk-reward 18th in 2007 to lose the tournament by one shot.

Strydom took the risk out of play by taking an iron off the tee, laying up with his second, pitching on and two-putting for the win.

While Strydom was the big winner, there were other players celebrating as well.

Laurie Canter produced a final-day charge and a round of 64 catapulted him to 15-under. The Englishman joined LIV Golf earlier in the year but his status is in doubt as rumours swirl he could be one of those cut from the roster for 2023. His third-placed finish hands him valuable ranking points as he looks to secure his status on the DP World Tour for next year.

One player not celebrating was Louis Oosthuizen. He arrived at Leopard Creek having dropped out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2014 - in part due to his move to LIV.

A tied-third finish would have got him back inside the top 50, to secure his place at the Masters. He had a chance on the 18th but his approach found the water and resulted in a bogey, leaving him tied for seventh.

