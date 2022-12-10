Ockie Strydom and Scott Jamieson will go into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship tied for the lead after the former equalled the course record on Saturday.

Strydom produced a masterclass in ball striking which yielded an eagle and eight birdies.

Talk of a 59 entered the conversation when he birdied 13, 14 and 15, but a bogey on 16 checked his momentum and left the South African to sign for a 63.

“I played the same golf (as the first two rounds),” Strydom said. “I made some putts, holed a chip, wedged close and did not go for dangerous shots and it worked out.“

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Scott Jamieson, 15-under

T1. Ockie Strydom, 15-under

T3. Dale Whitnell, 13-under

T3. Dean Burmester, 13-under

T3. Oliver Bekker, 13-under

T6. Adrian Otaegui, 12-under

T6. Branden Grace, 12-under

T6. Dylan Frittelli, 12-under

Jamieson saw his lead evaporate on the back of a run of three bogeys in four holes on the front nine, but he made a trio of birdies on the spin on the back nine to sign for a 70 and join Strydom at 15-under.

Fifteen players are within six shots of the lead and being well aware of the pitfalls that can await at Leopard Creek, will fancy their chances.

Dean Burmester is two adrift of the leaders, and the big-hitting South African will be a threat on Sunday.

Such a tee shot deserved a reward, and he got it with an eagle after a precision approach with his second.

There were frustrating moments for Burmester, including a bogey on 18, but a four-under 68 left him well placed at 13-under in a group alongside Dale Whitnell and Oliver Bekker.

Eddie Pepperell’s iron play was not as good as the previous day and he slipped back into the pack at nine-under.

Also at nine-under is Louis Oosthuizen, and he needs a big finish on Sunday if he is to stand a chance of climbing back into the top 50 in the world before the end of the year.

Ooosthuizen needs a top-three finish to get back inside the world’s top 50, otherwise he faces the prospect of missing out on playing at the Masters in April.

- - -

