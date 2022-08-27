Rory McIlroy has said there would be no bad blood between himself and Cameron Smith should the Australian choose to defect to LIV Golf.

It has been suggested Smith’s move to LIV could be confirmed next week following the conclusion of the Tour Championship.

Smith and McIlroy were paired together for the first two rounds of the Tour Championship at East Lake, and there seemed no animosity as they chatted fairly regularly.

If reports are to be believed, Smith has already signed for LIV so the announcement has come too late to change his mind.

McIlroy has been one of the biggest critics of LIV, but would not change his opinion of Smith as a person - although he would disagree with his position.

“Cam and I get on really well and we always have,” McIlroy said.

“Again, no matter what decisions are made or what choices are made by anyone, it doesn’t make them a bad person. Does it make me disagree with them? Of course it does. But I disagree with a lot of people that I like and love.

“If anything, he’s a really good guy to play with because he plays pretty quick, and he has a nice rhythm. So it’s a nice pairing.”

