Cameron Tringale has confirmed he is resigning his membership of the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

Rumours have swirled for weeks as to who will be jumping ship at the end of the PGA Tour season.

Current Open champion Cameron Smith is rumoured to be the highest-profile player set to make the move, but he is currently in action at the Tour Championship - the final event of the PGA Tour season.

It is believed Smith and a number of other players will be announced in the coming days, but Tringale has made his announcement with the Tour Championship still taking place.

Taking to Twitter, in his first post since January, the world No. 53 said: “After much reflection, prayer, and conversations with trusted advisors I have made the decision not to renew my Tour membership for next year and join LIV Golf.”

Tringale paid tribute to greats of the PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

“Thank you Tiger, Arnie and Jack for paving the way for the professional game to be where it is today,” Tringale said. “You have created a marketplace for the rest of us and I am forever indebted to you.”

With Tringale making his announcement, it is highly likely he will make his LIV Golf debut in Boston at the start of September.

Tringale made it into the FedEx Cup play-offs, but was eliminated after the BMW Championship.

The 35-year-old never won an individual event on the PGA Tour, with his only victory being alongside Jason Day at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in 2014.

