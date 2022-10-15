Charley Hull had a nightmare opening round at the Aramco Team Series event in New York, and things went from bad to worse in the second round.

Hull’s play improved at Trump Ferry Point as she went 12 strokes better than her opening round of 82.

But her play was not the talking point, as Hull took an unfortunate tumble.

Waiting for the group in front the clear the green on the 17th, Hull elected to take the weight off and sat down on a tee marker.

Or so she thought, as within seconds of taking her seat, the tee box collapsed and Hull was left in a heap on the ground.

Technology has improved life in many ways, but Hull probably wishes camera phones had never been invented as in the blink of an eye Dame Laura Davies was on hand to record the moment for posterity.

Hull is one of the most effervescent players in the game and took the incident in good spirits.

And it did not put her off her stride, as she picked herself off up, dusted herself off and made a birdie on 17.

Hull is way off the pace at eight-over in New York, with Lexi Thompson holding the lead on eight-under going into the final round.

Thompson is one shot clear of her fellow American Nelly Korda, while Madelene Sagstrom is five-under and Brooke Henderson four-under.

“There’s a few gettable holes out there but at the same time there’s a few tough holes especially with some pin locations they can put,” Thompson said. “It is a little softer due to the rain yesterday but it’s a tough track and it can get windy out there because there’s nothing blocking it, so you just have to take advantage of the easier holes.”

Thompson's form has been good in 2022, but had near misses in the majors at the Chevron Championship and Women’s PGA Championship.

In the latter she crumbled over the closing holes and is aware pressure will be on her in the final round in New York.

“I’m sure I will have to come out tomorrow and play my A game, but all I can focus on is my game and my emotions,” Thompson said.

