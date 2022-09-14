Rory McIlroy is the star attraction as the DP World Tour heads to Rome for the Italian Open.
It will be McIlroy's first appearance at the event, and as well as being in the field to win, he is in Rome to get valuable course experience ahead of next year’s Ryder Cup, which is being held at the same Marco Simone Golf and Country Club venue.
Ad
He arrives in Italy in excellent form, as he lost out by one shot at the BMW PGA Championship last weekend - which came on the back of his victory at the Tour Championship.
Ryder Cup
'Find small margins' - Molinari details his Team Europe role ahead of Ryder Cup
Francesco Molinari will be the home favourite, and he too will be looking to bank valuable qualification points for the Ryder Cup after showing a welcome return to form at Wentworth.
Ryder Cup captains past and present are also in the field, as current skipper Luke Donald and 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn will be teeing it up.
Course: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
It was in 2020 that the venue was confirmed as the host for next year’s Ryder Cup, but the planning goes back to 2015.
The course opened for play in 1989, when architects Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane completed their work, and was revamped by Tom Fazio ahead of the Ryder Cup.
It is an open expanse of land, with water in play on 11 holes, while there are major elevation changes.
Marco Simone is spectator-friendly, think previous Ryder Cup venues Celtic Manor and Le Golf National and you will get a feel.
The track stretches out to 7268 yards and length off the tee will be extremely important.
Marco Simone has hosted the Italian Open on two previous occasions, 1994 and 2021, with Nicolai Hojgaard taking the prize 12 months ago, and he will be in the field this time around to defend his crown.
Prize Money: €3m (£2.6m), with the winner’s share being €510,000 (£445,000).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: 64 - Min Woo Lee, Henrik Stenson, Kalee Samooja (2021)
- 72 holes: 271 - Nicolai Hojgaard (2021)
TV Coverage: The Italian Open is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners
- 2021: Nicolai Hojgaard
- 2020: Ross McGowan
- 2019: Bernd Wiesberger
- 2018: Thorbjorn Olesen
- 2017: Tyrrell Hatton
- 2016: Francesco Molinari
- 2015: Rikard Karlberg
- 2014: Hennie Otto
- 2013: Julien Quesne
- 2012: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
- 2011: Robert Rock
- 2010: Fredrik Andersson Hed
- 2009: Daniel Vancsik
- 2008: Hennie Otto
- 2007: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
- 2006: Francesco Molinari
- 2005: Steve Webster
- 2004: Graeme McDowell
- 2003: Mathias Gronberg
- 2002: Ian Poulter
- 2001: Gregory Havret
- 2000: Ian Poulter
Tee Times (Local)
HOLE 1
07:10
- HOWIE, Craig
- HIDALGO, Angel
- GREEN, Gavin
07:20
- COUPLAND, Dave
- LOMBARD, Zander
- SLATTERY, Lee
07:30
- BROBERG, Kristoffer
- OTAEGUI, Adrian
- BRUN, Julien
07:40
- JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz
- GALLACHER, Stephen
- FICHARDT, Darren
07:50
- PIGEM, Carlos
- ANGLES, Pep
- FARR, Oliver
08:00
- MOLLER, Niklas Norgaard
- MCEVOY, Richard
- WARING, Paul
08:10
- HOWELL, David
- KARLBERG, Rikard
- WOOD, Chris
08:20
- WAUGH, Clancy
- CIANCHETTI, Luca
- GIRRBACH, Joel
08:30
- LEON, Hugo
- CHESTERS, Ashley
- MURRAY, Zach
08:40
- GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo
- FORD, Matt
- NEMECZ, Lukas
08:50
- SARACINO, Andrea
- PAISLEY, Chris
- GOUVEIA, Ricardo
09:00
- ROMANO, Andrea
- ROUSSEL, Robin
- MANZONI, Giovanni
09:10
- FORTINI, Giacomo
- VAN TONDER, Daniel
- GAVINS, Daniel
HOLE 10
07:10
- FISHER, Oliver
- ROCK, Robert
- KEARNEY, Niall
07:20
- PORTEOUS, Garrick
- HUIZING, Daan
- HEBERT, Benjamin
07:30
- LEMKE, Niklas
- SANTOS, Ricardo
- LORENZO-VERA, Mike
07:40
- CATLIN, John
- KAWAMURA, Masahiro
- FORREST, Grant
07:50
- VEERMAN, Johannes
- McGOWAN, Ross
- KORHONEN, Mikko
08:00
- GAGLI, Lorenzo
- SHARMA, Shubhankar
- ARMITAGE, Marcus
08:10
- CROCKER, Sean
- ARNAUS, Adri
- MANSELL, Richard
08:20
- HERBERT, Lucas
- HOJGAARD, Rasmus
- CELLI, Filippo
08:30
- MCILROY, Rory
- MOLINARI, Francesco
- HOJGAARD, Nicolai
08:40
- RAI, Aaron
- SAMOOJA, Kalle
- LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo
08:50
- CANIZARES, Alejandro
- BESSELING, Wil
- TARRIO, Santiago
09:00
- BROWN, Steven
- STERNE, Richard
- WALTERS, Justin
09:10
- VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai
- KINHULT, Marcus
- CALDWELL, Jonathan
HOLE 1
12:10
- SULLIVAN, Andy
- CAMPILLO, Jorge
- JAMIESON, Scott
12:20
- KJELDSEN, Søren
- ELVIRA, Nacho
- SOUTHGATE, Matthew
12:30
- WU, Ashun
- LAW, David
- BEKKER, Oliver
12:40
- PEPPERELL, Eddie
- ROZNER, Antoine
- STONE, Brandon
12:50
- COLSAERTS, Nicolas
- BJÖRK, Alexander
- MACINTYRE, Robert
13:00
- KIEFFER, Maximilian
- PEREZ, Victor
- PAVAN, Andrea
13:10
- LAPORTA, Francesco
- LEE, Min Woo
- OLESEN, Thorbjorn
13:20
- HATTON, Tyrrell
- BJORN, Thomas
- SMITH, Jordan
13:30
- FITZPATRICK, Matt
- HOVLAND, Viktor
- MOLINARI, Edoardo
13:40
- MERONK, Adrian
- MIGLIOZZI, Guido
- DONALD, Luke
13:50
- PARATORE, Renato
- CABRERA BELLO, Rafa
- SHINKWIN, Callum
14:00
- SCRIVENER, Jason
- KITAYAMA, Kurt
- PULKKANEN, Tapio
14:10
- SIEM, Marcel
- ZHANG, Huilin
- PAUL, Yannik
HOLE 10
12:10
- DUNNE, Paul
- GONNET, Jean-Baptiste
- LEWIS, Tom
12:20
- SURI, Julian
- QUESNE, Julien
- KOFSTAD, Espen
12:30
- VALIMAKI, Sami
- HAVRET, Gregory
- COETZEE, George
12:40
- MANICA, Manfredi
- PORTEOUS, Haydn
- SCHNEIDER, Marcel
12:50
- ANTCLIFF, Maverick
- FERNANDEZ-CASTANO, Gonzalo
- SHARVIN, Cormac
13:00
- FISHER, Ross
- DUBUISSON, Victor
- VECCHI FOSSA, Jacopo
13:10
- WHITNELL, Dale
- QUIROS, Alvaro
- HANNA, Chase
13:20
- LAGERGREN, Joakim
- WILSON, Andrew
- WARREN, Marc
13:30
- FITZPATRICK, Alex
- GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian
- DE JAGER, Louis
13:40
- FLORIOLI, Marco
- DRYSDALE, David
- ZANOTTI, Fabrizio
13:50
- BJERREGAARD, Lucas
- LUITEN, Joost
- HEND, Scott
14:00
- APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech
- LANGASQUE, Romain
- MAZZOLI, Stefano
14:10
- DE LEO, Gregorio
- KENNEGARD, Jesper
- MICHETTI, Flavio
Ryder Cup
'Built with the Ryder Cup in mind' - Europe VC Molinari on Marco Simone course
Ryder Cup
Molinari and Donald walk the Marco Simone course
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad