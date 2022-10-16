Adrian Otaegui became the first player who has featured on LIV Golf to win on the DP World Tour when romping to success at the Andalucia Masters.

The Spaniard featured in three LIV events - London, Portland and Boston - but has not been on the circuit since the start of September.

Although Otaegui is not a member of the PGA Tour, he is banned from playing in their events due to his association with LIV.

A court case stated for early next year will decide whether the DP World Tour can adopt a similar stance, but in the meantime he is free to play and took his chance with victory at Valderrama.

Otaegui broke free from the pack on Saturday and he was able to protect his lead over the final 18 holes of a brutal course that favours those who plot their way round as opposed to taking risks.

Joakim Lagergren started the day six shots adrift and he was the main challenger on Sunday, but the Swede was unable to get close enough to worry Otaegui.

Otaegui knocked in a superb birdie putt from the fringe on the fifth and it allowed him to play sensible golf from that point on.

Final Leaderboard

1. Adrian Otaegui, 19-under

2. Joakim Lagergren, 13-under

3. Min Woo Lee, 10-under

4. Angel Hidalgo, eight-under

5. Rasmus Hojgaard, six-under

Min Woo Lee briefly threatened a charge with three birdies in a row on the front nine but a bogey on seven deflated his tyres, and it proved smooth sailing for Otaegui to secure a fourth career win as a professional.

"I'm very proud of this performance," Otaegui said. "I feel so happy to have my first win in Spain and in front of these crowds and at my favourite golf course in Spain.

"The week went perfectly and I just tried to play my game today and tee off as if I was still all-square with them. I just needed to stay focused and play every single shot with the same intensity as I had done previously."

His score of 19-under set the championship record, while there were emotional scenes on the 18th green as Spaniard Angel Hidalgo’s fourth-placed finish was enough to secure his playing rights for next season.

