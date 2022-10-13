Matt Fitzpatrick has ground to make up after making a slow start to the defence of his Andalucia Masters title.

The US Open champion did not play badly, but fell victim to the brutal nature of Valderrama.

Fitzpatrick paid the price for going off line on too many occasions, and finds himself eight shots adrift of leaders David Horsey, Min woo Lee, Jazz Janewattananond, Pep Angles and Soren Kjeldsen.

“I just felt like I got Valderrama'd today,” Fitzpatrick said. “I said to Billy (Foster, caddie) on the last I had six tee shots where I had to chip out sideways and played those at four-over.

“Outside of those I played solid enough and played okay. It is just the way the golf course is, hit it in the wrong spots and you don’t have a shot.”

Trailing by eight shots means Fitzpatrick will have to take some risks on Friday, which comes with a health warning at the storied Spanish track.

“I need a good one tomorrow,” he said. “It is different for me now, I am behind the eight ball so I need to shoot a low one tomorrow.

“There will probably be a little less patience and a bit more aggressive playing to try and make up a score.

“You really have to plot your way around, but when you need birdies you have got to try and do something and we will see what tomorrow brings.”

First Round Leaderboard

T1. David Horsey, five-under

T1. Jazz Janewattananond, five-under

T1. Soren Kjeldsen, five-under

T1. Min woo Lee, five-under

T1. Pep Angles, five-under

T6. Adrian Otaegui, four-under

T6. Robert MacIntyre, four-under

T8. Marc Warren, three-under

T8. Joost Luiten, three-under

T8. Louis De Jaeger, three-under

T8. Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, three-under

T8. Pablo Larrazabal, three-under

While it was a tough day for Fitzpatrick, he could be in for a long evening as his younger brother Alex finished four shots better at one-under after a round of 70 - and on past form the junior sibling is sure to make that known.

Lee is in contention for the second week in a row after shooting an impressive round of 66 to sit alongside Horsey, Janewattananond, Angles and Kjeldsen.

“Last week I just did not have the focus in the last six holes,” Lee said. "But the positive Is I played wonderful for the first 66.

“I love this course, love the vibes here. So I just had to keep it going.”

Scoring was easier in the morning, meaning Robert MacIntyre’s opening round of 67 to sit at four-under in breezy afternoon conditions can be marked up considerably and he will hope for similar weather on Friday.

The Hojgaard twins have set themselves the goal of securing spots on the European Ryder Cup team . Rasmus had the better day of the two on Thursday, posting a two-under 69 despite bogeying his opening two holes. Nicolai is four behind his brother after opening with a 73.

