Rory McIlroy has called on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to engage with LIV Golf in a bid to end the division in the game.

World No. 2 McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf, and the players who have resigned their memberships of the PGA Tour to make the move.

He has been vocal in his support of the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend those who joined LIV, but has now suggested the time has come for the tours to get around the table and thrash out a solution.

"That needs to happen," McIlroy told BBC Sport when asked whether peace talks should take place. "I wish it hadn't got that messy...

"In hindsight there were probably steps that were missed that wouldn't have made it as messy.

"Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage but... all the narrative isn't good. It's splitting the game instead of everyone coming together."

LIV Golf is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and has thrown eye-watering sums at the likes of Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau to jump ship.

There are concerns with regard to the motivation behind the move by the Public Investment Fund, with many of the opinion that it is a bid to improve the country’s image on the global stage.

McIlroy has no issue with money being ploughed into the game, but feels it would be better to invest it in a way that will grow the game as opposed to giving retainers to players.

"There's so much chat about where the money is coming from, Saudi and everything else,” McIlroy said. “They sponsor so many other things. they are all over sport.

"I understand people's reservations with things but at the same time, if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars into golf, I think ultimately that's a good thing but it has to be done the right way."

McIlroy is currently putting the finishing touches to his preparation for the final major of the season at The Open at St Andrews next week.

He was in action at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on Monday and Tuesday, but will not play any competitive Links golf before the Open gets underway next Thursday.

