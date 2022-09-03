Brandon Matthews will be playing on the PGA Tour next season, and he could be one to watch on the long-drive stats as he produced a 432-yard bomb on Friday.

Matthews stepped on to the 18th tee at Victoria National Golf Club knowing he needed to make eagle to stand any chance of making the cut.

The hole is a big dog leg to the right, measuring 432 yards on the card.

The actual carry is 370 yards in a straight line, and with nothing to lose Matthews elected to take dead aim.

It raised eyebrows as in 10 years of the course hosting the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, no player had driven the green.

Matthews changed that on Friday, as his booming tee shot landed on the front of the green and came to rest 15-feet from the hole.

The 28-year-old failed to convert the eagle, meaning he missed out on competing at the weekend, but he had something special to remember - and the security of having already guaranteed his PGA Tour card for next season.

A spectator in the crowd commented on the aggressive line of one of Matthews’ playing partner, Thomas Detry, so took up the challenge.

“The guy might’ve had a couple cocktails,” Matthews said. “He’s like, ‘Well that’s an aggressive line.’ I’m like, ‘You want to see an aggressive line, buddy? I’ll show you an aggressive line.’

"So that was kind of fun.”

