Henrik Stenson says LIV Golf organisers would have been happy for him to continue as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain - after confirming a move to the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway, shortly after the honour was stripped of him.

The 2016 Open champion says he’s “hugely disappointed” he will not be leading Europe into next year’s clash with the USA in Rome, and that it is a decision he disagrees with, but accepts.

Stenson is the latest big name to join the lucrative series, and in a statement on Twitter he conceded the switch is in part “commercially driven” but claims LIV can help grow the sport.

Organisation was so advanced that he had already named his first vice-captain - 2018 winning skipper Thomas Bjorn - who is now one of the favourites to take on the role.

The Swede, who missed the cut at The Open at St Andrews last week, believes both competitions can co-exist and called on organisers to do more to sort out their differences.

"Unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain,” said Stenson in a statement.

"This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV golf, who have been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy. While I disagree with this decision, for now it is a decision that I accept.

"I want to thank everyone I have worked with to prepare for Rome in 2023, I am hugely disappointed to not be allowed to continue in my role but wish you all the best in your ongoing preparations.

I sincerely hope a resolution between the tours and its members can be reached soon and that the Ryder Cup can act as a mechanism for repair amongst various golfing bodies and their members.

"It goes without saying that I remain on hand to support Ryder Cup Europe in any way I can and very much hope the opportunity to represent Team Europe in some capacity will come my way again at some point in the future."

“Clearly a part of my decision to play in LIV golf events has been commercially driven but the format, schedule and calibre of player were also significant factors. I am committed to growing the game and using the game as a force for good.”

Stenson will make his LIV debut at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, next week.

