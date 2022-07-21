Tiger Woods’ caddie has suggested the 15-time major winner could tee it up again this year.

Ad

“Maybe something next year,” Woods said. “I don’t know. But nothing in the near future. This is it. I was just hoping to play this one event this year.”

Golf 'A joke' - Lawrie unhappy with talk of rule change for picking Stenson replacement 2 HOURS AGO

Woods continues to struggle with the leg injury he suffered in a serious car accident last year, and said he will never again play a full schedule.

It is likely his 2023 season will be geared around the Masters and the Open.

His caddie Joe LaCava hinted at that being the case, but expects the 46-year-old to play again this year at the Hero World Challenge - an event Woods hosts - in December.

When asked how many times Woods will play before the Masters next April, LaCava said: “Three, maybe four tournaments before the Masters.

"I am hoping he will play in December in the Hero."

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, LaCava

: “I’ll say, ‘Hey, Tiger, listen. If you’re starting to feel better, maybe in October, November, maybe I’ll come down [to Florida] for a couple weeks, we’ll hang out.

“‘We don’t have to play every day, we don’t have to practice every day. I’ll be there and maybe give you a little motivation.

“'We’ll go down and play and practice a little bit here and there to get ready for the Hero and get ready for the following year of 2023.'

“Get him ready in any respect that he needs.”

Cazoo Classic 'Unbelievable' - Pepperell and Waring make back-to-back eagles on same hole 3 HOURS AGO