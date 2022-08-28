Linn Grant’s brilliant season continued with victory in front of her home Swedish fans at the Skafto Open.

Grant, who won the Scandinavian Mixed on home soil earlier in the season, produced some brilliant play when the pressure was on to beat fellow Swede Lisa Pettersson by one shot.

The four-time winner this season did not have her best form for long spells of the day, but she birdied the closing two holes to secure the win.

“It was exhausting,” Grant said. “It was a roller coaster today, I felt I started off a bit shaky.

“I missed some birdies on the par fives but then got myself on a good setup after nine.

“I did some bad three putts then finished off with two birdies, so it was a very up and down day."

Final Leaderboard

A surprise double bogey from Grant on 11 brought the field into play and Pettersson was in the clubhouse a shot ahead of her fellow Swede who at that point had three holes to play.

Pressure has never been an issue for Grant at the early stage of her career and she turned on the style on 17 and 18.

A stunning tee shot on the 17th set up a tap-in birdie and with huge crowds around the 18th green, she played a brilliant bunker shot to within inches of the hole for a simple putt to seal the win.

Pettersson’s closing round of 66 was good enough for second place, while Maja Stark closed with a 65 for a share of third alongside Becky Morgan, Alice Hewson, Jessica Karlsson and Elina Nummenpaa.

