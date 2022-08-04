Jessica Korda has revealed she has been wearing other players’ clothes after hers went missing on their way to the Women’s Open.

Korda arrived in Edinburgh without her clubs or clothes after they went missing. Her clubs have since arrived, but she is still without her suitcase - and has been borrowing off colleagues at Muirfield.

Asked for an update on her clothes, Korda said: “If anyone knows anyone at Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I'd deeply appreciate it.

“I know where it is. I have an air tag on it. I can't get anyone to actually go get it.”

Asked about her wardrobe for the week so far, Korda said: “Monday I wore Megan Khang's pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister's pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee's pants. And today I'm wearing FootJoy pants.

"Megan is like 5-foot nothing, so she rolls her pants up a lot. So they fit me perfectly, but hers, yeah, she rolls them up."

The American shrugged off the issue to play her way into contention with a round of 66 to sit at five-under after 18 holes.

“I gave up on it by Wednesday,” Korda said. “If it comes here, great, but if not, it is what it is. At this point I'm playing a golf tournament.”

Korda has revealed that the biggest miss is her warm-weather gear.

"My hand warmers," Korda said when asked what she missed the most. "My hands get really cold so I wear gloves all the time.

"That, and I've got a lot of heat patches for my lower back and my vitamins, don't have that."

