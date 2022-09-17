Maja Stark is well placed to push for a maiden win on the LPGA Tour on American soil after playing her way into contention at the Amazingcre Portland Classic.

The Swede is one of the rising stars of the golfing world after a string of wins on the Ladies European Tour.

The 22-year-old elected to take up the option, and made her debut in Portland this week.

With the likes of Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and Leona Maguire in action, Stark was dipping her toes into the big league.

There were no signs of nerves over the course of the first couple of days at the Oregon Golf Club, and she kept herself in the hunt in the third round to sit three behind leaders Ayaka Furue, Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu.

Third Round Leaderboard

T1. Ayaka Furue, 13-under

T1. Andrea Lee, 13-under

T1. Lilia Vu, 13-under

T4. Hinaki Shibuno, 12-under

T4. Paula Reto, 12-under

T4. Daniela Darquea, 12-under

T4. Hannah Green, 12-under

T8. Esther Henseleit, 11-under

T8. Ryann O’Toole, 11-under

T10. Frida Kinhult, 10-under

T10. Caroline Inglis, 10-under

T10. Carlota Ciganda, 10-under

T10. Maya Stark, 10-under

Stark is a multi-faceted golfer, as she has length off the tee, is a precision iron player and has a deft touch around the greens.

She demonstrated the latter on the eighth when she chipped in from the rough behind the green for a fourth birdie in a row.

Stark had a costly three-putt for a double bogey on the 16th to drop back to 10-under, but her round of 70 left her three off the lead.

Korda bounced back from a disappointing 73 on Friday to climb up the leaderboard with a 69 to get to seven-under.

The world No. 2 is possibly too far back, but Korda cannot be ruled out as she chases a first win of 2022 on the LPGA Tour - and has memories of winning from 10 shots behind earlier this summer at the Aramco Team Series.

Henderson made a birdie on her final hole to post a 69 to get to nine-under, and the proven big-event winner will be in the rear-view mirrors of the leaders.

