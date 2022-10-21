Seeing professional golfers play a horror shot gives hope to everyone, and when it is one of the world’s best it tempts you to dust off the clubs and head out on the course, even as you glance out of the window at wind and rain.

He is already a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, but is not immune from the dreaded shank.

Golfers of all abilities wake up in cold sweats at the prospect of your ball coming off the neck of the club and flying sideways.

It shouldn’t happen to a pro, should it?

Well, on the 11th hole at the Mallorca Open on Friday it happened to Hojgaard.

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Dale Whitnell, 11-under

2. Ryan Fox, 10-udner

T3. Rasmus Hojgaard, eight-under

T3. Maxilimian Kieffer, eight-under

T3. Hugo Leon, eight-under

T6. Alejandro Canizares, seven-under

T6. Gavin Green, seven-under

T6. Yannik Paul, seven-under

T6. Jazz Janewattananond, seven-under

T6. Lucas Nemez, seven-under

After splitting the fairway with a brilliant drive on the par five, he had thoughts of an eagle in his mind.

A swing of the club later and we’re not sure what was going through his mind as the ball flew right off the club and into the water.

“Oh,” said former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance in the Sky Sports commentary box. “You may never see a shot like that again from Nicolai Hojgaard.

“That was extraordinary.

“There’s a lot of golfers watching today saying to themselves, ‘if one of the best in the world can do that, I don’t feel too bad."

Torrance’s father Bob was one of the great coaches in the game, and he made an interesting point.

“My father used to say it is the nearest thing to a perfect shot," Torrance said. "He also used to say the next shot is the hardest shot to hit in golf.”

To Hojgaard’s credit, he unscrambled his brain and played a fine pitch over the water and got out of the hole with a bogey.

While it was a mixed day for Nicolai, who moved to five-under, his twin brother Rasmus was in good form as he moved to eight-under at the halfway stage at Son Muntaner Golf Club.

Dale Whitnell took advantage of the easier conditions in the morning to card a 63 to move to 11-under, one stroke clear of Ryan Fox.

