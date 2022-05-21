Rory McIlroy is in contention to claim a third US PGA Championship ahead of Saturday's 3rd round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

The four-time major winner led the field after the first round courtesy of a five-under 65, but a 71 on Friday saw him drop back to a share of fifth place before the weekend's play.

2021 PGA Tour rookie of the year Will Zalatoris pieced together a glorious 65 around the tough Oklahoma circuit to catapult himself to nine under and the outright lead at the halfway stage.

Northern Irishman McIlroy plays alongside Abraham Ancer of Mexico in the third group from last on Saturday at 7.30pm (BST) with Zalatoris joining fellow hopeful Mito Pereira in the final group of the day at 7.50pm (BST).

"There's a long way to go, a lot of golf left. We're going to see a completely different golf course the next two days because of the wind direction," said McIlroy

"It's going to play completely differently. Probably none of the – maybe a couple of guys that came up earlier or Viktor (Hovland on level par) that's been here a while might have seen the golf course in a northerly wind, but for the most part everyone is going to have to adapt.

It's just going to play much differently tomorrow, and that makes it very interesting.

Bubba Watson equalled the lowest round in PGA Championship history – set by Raymond Floyd in 1982 and matched by Tiger Woods in 2007 – with a sparkling 63 that saw him sweep through the field to finish his day on minus five.

The double US Masters winner joins 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas (-6) in the penultimate group. They start out at 7.40pm (BST).

Woods enjoyed a 69 on Friday to make the cut on three over and will hope to emulate Watson's antics early on Saturday when he heads out alongside Shaun Norris at 2.58pm (BST).

Jordan Spieth finds himself on plus one at the season's second major and will also need to go low to keep alive his hopes of a career grand slam. He joins Denny McCarthy for the 3rd round at 4.55pm (BST).

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for eighth place on three under and is out with Davis Riley at 7.20pm (BST).

US PGA Championship second round leaderboard

-9 W Zalatoris (US)

-8 M Pereira (Chi)

-6 J Thomas (US)

-5 B Watson (US)

-4 R McIlroy (NIR)

-4 A Ancer (Mex)

-4 D Riley (US)

US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 3RD ROUND TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – BST +5hrs)

Saturday

1st tee

8:37 AM -- Brian Harman

8:46 AM -- Lucas Glover, Sebastián Muñoz

8:55 AM -- Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

9:04 AM -- Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

9:13 AM -- Maverick McNealy, Luke List

9:22 AM -- Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

9:31 AM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

9:40 AM -- Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

9:49 AM -- Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:58 AM -- Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

10:07 AM -- Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

10:16 AM -- Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk

10:25 AM -- Jason Day, Russell Henley

10:34 AM -- Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

10:43 AM -- Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter

10:52 AM -- Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari

11:10 AM -- Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok

11:19 AM -- Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

11:28 AM -- Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

11:37 AM -- K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

11:46 AM -- Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin

11:55 AM -- Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

12:04 PM -- Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

12:13 PM -- Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre

12:22 PM -- Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

12:31 PM -- Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:40 PM -- Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

12:49 PM -- Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

12:58 PM -- Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power

1:07 PM -- Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

1:16 PM -- Bernd Wiesberger, Max Homa

1:25 PM -- Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

1:34 PM -- Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:43 PM -- Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

1:52 PM -- Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2:10 PM -- Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

2:20 PM -- Davis Riley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:30 PM -- Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

2:40 PM -- Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

2:50 PM -- Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira

