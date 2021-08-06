The final round of the women's Olympic golf could be delayed or cancelled due to a tropical storm.

Olympics officials have confirmed that plans are in place should forecasted heavy wind and rain arrive over the weekend as weather again threatens Tokyo 2020.

The final round of the women's competition is currently scheduled for Saturday 7 August.

Players were informed, the Golf Channel reported, that it could be delayed until Sunday 8 August should weather prevent it going ahead.

However, should unplayable conditions persist, and the final round not be able to be held, the medals will be decided on the golfers' scores after 54 holes.

"It’s the Olympics Games, first and foremost, and we want to give the athletes every opportunity to play 72 holes, in line with what we would do for major championships,” Heather Daly-Donofrio, an Olympic technical delegate, told the Golf Channel.

“The players have known since yesterday that we may have to shorten to 54 [holes], but we want to give them every opportunity to play.”

Tokyo 2020 has been held during a summer heatwave in Japan, with events held in extreme heat, or start times shifted to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

The Olympics' first weekend was also affected by Tropical Storm Nepartak, which caused surfing and rowing events to be rescheduled.

Korda will be looking to make it double gold for the USA on the course.

Xander Schauffele secured victory in the men's event, while the bronze medal was decided by an unprecedented seven person play-off, won by CT Pan of Chinese Taipei.

Inbee Park entered Tokyo 2020 as the defending champion after winning just the second ever women's golf gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

The sport returned to the Olympics for the first time since St Louis 1904.

