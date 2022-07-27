Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is reportedly set to be the latest big-name player to join the LIV Golf Series.

The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit is set to host its third event in New Jersey this week, with Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Henrik Stenson the newest players to tee off after defecting from the PGA Tour.

Ad

The trio will soon be joined on the course by Watson, who, according to the Daily Telegraph, will be paid a fee of £41 million and will feature in the next event in Boston in September.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic betting tips as Cantlay, Finau, Champ bid for glory 10 HOURS AGO

Watson’s career highlights including winning the Masters in 2012 and 2014, but like several other players who have switched to the LIV Series, his best days appear to be behind him.

The former world No. 2 is now ranked 86th in the world and has not played in more than two months due to injury.

He will reportedly be unveiled as an LIV player later in the week.

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia are among the other major champions who have joined the LIV Series, thus being banned from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It has been confirmed that the LIV Series will expand from eight tournaments to 14 next season and will feature 12 team franchises.

Team captains will be able to construct their franchises and the 12 four-man teams will stay the same throughout the year. Watson will reportedly be installed as a captain of one of the teams.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said the schedule will include stops across North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, adding that it “will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events”.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximise our beloved sport’s true potential,” Norman said.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with.”

Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as Cantlay heads field 12 HOURS AGO