Just because you have a stick in ice hockey doesn’t mean you have to use it.

That was what was going through Max Friberg’s mind after he jumped to HEAD the puck during Sweden’s match with Latvia at Beijing 2022.

When the puck flew into the air, the No. 12 jumped off the ice and coolly nodded it into the open space.

We have seen Chelsea legend Petr Cech switch goalkeeping duties to ice hockey's Guildford Phoenix, but maybe we are about to witness the opposite...

“It looked like he likely grew up playing a little bit of soccer,” came the call from the delighted commentator.

“Great header to redirect to his team-mate.”

Sweden saw off Latvia 3-2 to join Finland in making a winning start to Group C.

The Russia Olympic Committee are favourites to defend their title after the late decision from NHL to block their players from competing in China.

- - -

