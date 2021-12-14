For the first time since Sochi 2014, ice hockey’s biggest stars will appear at the Winter Olympics after the NHL agreed to a break in the season to allow its players to compete at Beijing 2022.

Players like Canada’s Sidney Crosby, the USA’s Auston Matthews and Russian Alexander Ovechkin will be among the men’s players lining up in China, as the Russian Olympic Committee attempt to retain their title.

Ad

Getting the NHL back on side is a huge coup for the Games, with ice hockey now set to be one of the highlight events. Speaking earlier this year, the general counsel of the NHLPA - the players’ union - said: "Representing their country in the Olympics is important to the players, even in these uncertain times.

NHL Rejuvenated Ovechkin nets hat-trick to lead NHL 12/02/2016 AT 05:53

"The players look forward to pulling on their nation's hockey sweater at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as they compete for the gold medal."

The president of the sport’s world governing body, Rene Fasel, said it will mean a return to “best-on-best hockey”.

Russia - competing under a neutral flag - celebrate winning gold at Pyeongchang 2018 Image credit: Getty Images

Ice hockey participants and medal prospects

With the NHL allowing players back at the Olympics for the first time in eight years, the field is going to be stacked. Last time that happened, Canada beat Sweden 3-0 to win gold, but a competition without those NHL stars allowed the Russians to win the title four years ago, as they got the better of Germany.

Teams have begun announcing their rosters, with Crosby, Matthews and Ovechkin all involved, as well as German Leon Draisaitl, the Czech Republic’s David Pastrnak and Sweden’s Victor Hedman. It is going to be a brilliant tournament.

In the women’s competition, the USA will be looking to defend their title after beating Canada in a shoot-out in 2018. The Finns, Russians and Swedes will all be top contenders.

Ice hockey events and format

Men

In the men’s competition, teams are split into three groups of four:

Group A: Canada, USA, Germany, Canada

Group B: Russian Olympic Committee, Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland

Group C: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia

Teams in each group play each other once to determine seeding, with the three winners going straight through to the quarter-finals, as well as the best ranked second placed team.

The rest will progress to a play-off, consisting of four matches and eight teams. From the quarter-finals onwards, it is a straight knockout through to the gold and bronze medal matches.

Women

Qualifying for the women’s competition is not yet complete, although it is currently shaping up like this:

Group A: USA, Canada, Finland, Russian Olympic Committee, Switzerland

Group B: Japan, China (3x qualifiers).

This will be the first time that 10 women’s teams will compete in ice hockey at the Olympics. The top teams are all clustered into Group A, and nations play all the other sides in their pool. Whatever happens, each side from Group A progresses to the quarter-finals, along with the best three teams in Group B. From there, it is a straight knockout.

Who won the last Olympic gold in ice hockey and which country has won it the most times?

Guess? No, you guessed wrong, it was not Canada who won gold at Pyeongchang 2018, although it was a men’s competition heavily skewed due to the absence of NHL players.

Russia, competing under a neutral flag due to doping breaches, took the gold by beating Germany.

In the women’s competition, the USA saw off Canada - but only after a tight final which was decided by a shoot-out.

Canada has won more men’s Olympic golds than any other country with nine, and 16 medals in total. They also top the all-time table in the women’s competition with six to the USA’s two.

Ice hockey rules

Put simply, whoever puts the puck into the back of the net the most times wins - easy! Much like football, the sport is easy to follow. A game involves three periods of 20 minutes, with a 15-minute break between each period. The teams switch ends at the start of each period.

If the score is tied at the end of regulation play, a five-minute sudden death overtime is played in all phases apart from the final, where that changes to 20 minutes. If no team scores, the game will be settled by a penalty shoot-out. That will involve three players per side taking shots at goal, which then moves into sudden death if the score is level.

Players can be sent off for serious offences, or sin-binned (put in the penalty box) for periods of between two and 10 minutes.

The USA are the reigning women's champions Image credit: Getty Images

How many countries play ice hockey in the Olympics?

12 teams take part in the men’s competition, starting off in three groups of four ahead of a knockout round.

In the women’s competition, 10 sides will compete for the first time, with all five teams from Group A advancing through to the knockout phase, and the best three from Group B.

How many players are on an ice hockey team?

This is where it gets a bit more complicated for viewers not used to watching ice hockey. Six players per side are on the ice at one time, typically made up of a goaltender, two defenders and three forwards.

Entire positional lines can be changed during breaks in play, or one player at a time if it is while play is ongoing - which is called changing ‘on the fly’.

How many periods are there in ice hockey and how long is a game?

Each match is made up of three periods of 20 minutes, with 15 minutes break in between all of them. At the Olympics, if the score is level at the end of regulation time, a 5-minute sudden death overtime is played - meaning if one team scores, it is game over. In the gold medal match, that is extended to 20 minutes.

A penalty shoot-out will take place if the score is still tied at the end of overtime.

What is a power play in ice hockey?

This is when someone has been sent to the penalty box, leaving one of the teams shorthanded. Players can be sent to the sin-bin for anything from two minutes to being sent off completely. Power plays typically last two minutes, but can be as long as five minutes.

If a team scores during that two-minute penalty (the most regular punishment), the player who is being punished can end their time in the box early. Four-minute penalties are also common, and during this time the team is left with a player down.

If a player from each team is sent to the penalty box at the same time, the players have to serve their time - but they can be substituted with another player so that it remains six-a-side.

For offences classed as ‘major’, ‘misconduct’, ‘game misconduct’ and ‘match’, suspensions are typically 5, 10, 20 and 25 minutes - or ejection completely. If the opposition team scores, they still have to serve their time off the ice. In these scenarios, the suspended player can be substituted - although typically another, innocent, player will have to serve a two-minute ban so that the opposition can have a two-minute power play.

Confused?

What is icing in ice hockey?

This is a rule which essentially stops teams from parking the bus. Put simply, if an attacking team fires the puck from inside their own half (behind the centre line), and it crosses the red goal line at any point (without going in the net of course), play is stopped - unless it travels along the boards, back across the line and to an attacking player first.

When play is stopped for icing, there is a face-off in the defensive zone of the attacking team.

The whole reason for the rule is to stop teams running down the clock when they are either shorthanded, or trying to protect a lead by wasting time.

Why is fighting allowed in ice hockey?

Just because fighting happens all the time during games, it does not mean it is legal. Fighting carries an automatic five-minute penalty, but as it takes two to tango, usually it means losing the player rather than going a player down.

There are exceptions of course - there could be situations when a player has been more violent than the other, or if other team-mates pile in. That is when things get messy…

Like it or not, it is part of the culture of the sport, and it is often through retaliation to a hooked stick, or standing up for another team-mate.

What does the A or C mean on the ice hockey jersey?

The ‘C’ on an ice hockey jersey simply stands for the team captain, like when a football skipper wears an armband.

The ‘A’ means assistant then, right? Not quite - this stands for alternate captain, and there are usually two or three of them - although goaltenders can not hold either position. Usually a senior player or strong leader, they will be part of the decision making group and step in as captain when the regular skipper has been substituted, is serving a penalty, or possibly injured.

How heavy is an ice hockey puck?

There is a reason why players wear a lot of padding! Pucks weigh between 154-168g. These 1 inch thick and 3 inch wide rubber disks can often reach speeds exceeding 100mph as well, meaning the protection is very much needed.

PyeongChang Russia's hockey league gives blessing for players to compete as neutrals at Olympics 13/12/2017 AT 13:45