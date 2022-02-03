There were incredible scenes during the Ice Hockey Group A match between Finland and the United States in the women’s preliminary round at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The match blew up for full-time with the score a resounding 5-1 win to the USA but the TV footage afterwards showed a incident from the third period where Finnish forward Susanna Tapani thought she had scored past American goalie Maddie Rooney.

Ad

Match officials Kelly Cooke and Lacey Senuk conferred at the end of the game before deciding “After video review there is a good goal to Finland please reset the clock to 2:20.“

Beijing 2022 Watch - The ghost goal that caused Finland v USA to be replayed AN HOUR AGO

Watch - The ghost goal that caused Finland v USA to be replayed

That led to scenes of the Finnish players congratulating Tapani before both teams returned to the ice to play out the final couple of minutes.

Finland pushed hard but they were unable to find any more goals and ultimately the US still ran out as comfortable winners, just this time it was 5-2.

They were led by two goals from star player Kendall Coyne Schofield as well as Alex Carpenter, who also scored twice.

It came at a cost though as Brianna Decker was lost early to what looked like a bad injury. She had to be stretchered off and was seen on the sidelines later with her ankle and leg strapped up.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'They're going to look at this!' - USA v Finland resumes following video review into 'ghost goal' AN HOUR AGO