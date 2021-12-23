Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff have all been selected to represent Team GB in women's curling at Beijing 2022.

Skip Muirhead will compete in her fourth Winter Olympics, while teammate Jennifer Dodds is also set to make history as one of the first players to represent Team GB at two curling events at the same Games.

Dodds is one of four Olympic debutants making the trip, along with vice skip Vicky Wright, lead Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith.

"It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics," Muirhead said.

"This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before. It makes me very proud of them to have got this far and to have proven that they are capable of having Great Britain on their back playing against some of the world’s best.

"There’s been a very different build-up to this Olympic Games and I do think this has to be one of my biggest personal achievements, getting to this Olympics on the back of the disappointment of the World Championships last season and not qualifying Great Britain straight through which was hard."

Team GB's 2022 Winter Olympics Chef de Mission Georgia Harland said: “I am delighted to welcome the women’s curling team to Team GB for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"A huge congratulations to Eve who makes history attending her fourth Games as skip and also to Jen who makes history alongside mixed doubles partner Bruce Mouat in competing for Team GB in two curling events at a Games.

“It was fantastic to see Eve and her team top the Olympic Qualifying Event last week and I have no doubt they will take that confidence and momentum through with them to the Games in February and put on a fantastic show for Team GB.”

