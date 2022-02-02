It's time for the Winter Olympic Games, which can only mean one thing: get ready to see the return of #lovecurling trending on social media.

Once every four years, when the Winters roll around, the British public goes crazy for curling.

Ad

And for good reason - Britain have an impressive Olympic track in the sport. Remember Rhona Martin’s gold-medal winning ‘stone of destiny’ at Salt Lake City in 2002? Before the double-medal glory of silver and bronze at Sochi 2014?

Beijing 2022 Team GB target record medal haul at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics 13/01/2022 AT 15:44

David Murdoch was a silver medalist in Sochi and he is now head coach of Team GB for Beijing.

The Brits are in with a good chance of medalling this year, with the men's team having claimed silver at last year's World Championships and the women's players coming in off the back of a European Championship win with Scotland.

You won't want to miss the action as they go for gold in China. Here's all you need to know, starting with what teams need to do to qualify for medal matches in the curling.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR THE CURLING IN BEIJING?

There are medals up for grabs in three events: women’s, men’s and mixed doubles. Ten nations compete in each.

The ‘round robin’ stage consists of each team playing every other team once and placing in a table based on matches won. The top four in that table qualify for the semi-finals – the knockout stages.

The winners of the semi-finals play for gold and silver medals while the two losers from the last four play for the bronze medal.

WHEN ARE TEAM GB PLAYING IN CURLING?

Women’s curling

Round robin

Thurs Feb 10: Great Britain v Switzerland (01.05am GMT)

Thurs Feb 10: Sweden v Great Britain (12.05 GMT)

Fri Feb 11: South Korea v Great Britain (06.05 GMT)

Sat Feb 12: Great Britain v United States (12.05 GMT)

Sun Feb 13: Great Britain v Denmark (06.05 GMT)

Mon Feb 14: Great Britain v Canada (12.05 GMT)

Tues Feb 15: Great Britain v Japan (06.05 GMT)

Wed Feb 16: China v Great Britain (06.05 GMT)

Thurs Feb 17: Great Britain v ROC (06.05 GMT)

Knockout stage

Friday February 18: Semi-final 1 - 12.05 GMT, semi-final 2 - 12.05 GMT

Saturday February 19: Bronze medal game - 12.05 GMT

Sunday February 20: Gold Medal Game - 01.05 GMT

Men’s curling

Round robin

Thurs Feb 10: Great Britain v Italy (06.05am GMT)

Fri Feb 11: Great Britain v United States (01.05 GMT)

Fri Feb 11 Great Britain v Norway (12.05 GMT)

Sun Feb 13: China v Great Britain (01.05 GMT)

Sun Feb 13: Great Britain v Denmark (12.05 GMT)

Mon Feb 14: Switzerland v Great Britain (06.05 GMT)

Tue Feb 15: Sweden v Great Britain (12.05 GMT)

Wed Feb 16: Great Britain v ROC (06.05 GMT)

Thurs Feb 17: Canada v Great Britain (01.05 GMT)

Knockout stage

Thursday, February 17: Semi-final 1 - 12.05 GMT, semi-final 2 - 12.05 GMT

Friday, February 18: Bronze Medal Game - 06.05 GMT

Saturday, February 19: Gold Medal Game - 06.05 GMT

Mixed curling

Round robin

Wed Feb 2: Sweden v Great Britain - 12.05 GMT

Thurs Feb 3: Great Britain v Canada - 01.05 GMT

Fri Feb 4: Great Britain v Australia - 05.35 GMT

Sat Feb 5: Great Britain v Italy - 12.05 GMT

Sun Feb 6: Great Britain v China - 01.05 GMT

Sun Feb 6: Norway v Great Britain - 12.05 GMT

Mon Feb 7: United States v Great Britain - 01.05 GMT

Knockout stage

Mon Feb 7: Semi-final 1 - 12.05 GMT

Mon Feb 7: Semi-final 2 - 12.05 GMT

Tues Feb 8: Bronze Medal Game - 06.05 GMT

Tues Feb 8: Gold Medal Game - 12.05 GMT

HOW CAN I WATCH THE BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS?

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Eve Muirhead will lead Team GB's women's curlers at Beijing 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

GB CURLING TEAM PROFILES

Women’s team

The women’s team is led by skip Eve Muirhead, who’s competing in her fourth Winter Olympics.

Muirhead is the only player in the five-woman team that has played at an Olympic Games before – Jennifer Dodds, vice skip Vicky Wright, lead Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith (alternate) are all Olympic debutants.

Dodds is set to make history as one of the first players to represent Team GB at two different curling events in the same Winter Olympic Games, alongside men’s team member Bruce Mouat.

This women’s team have reason to be confident going into Beijing, having won the European Championships in November, beating reigning Olympic champions Sweden in the process as well as a very strong Switzerland team.

Men’s team

This men’s team is one of the favourites for a medal in Beijing having won silver at last year’s World Championships - playing as Scotland rather than Team GB.

They have climbed steadily up the world rankings over the past few years, winning a Grand Slam in Canada in 2017, then claiming a World Championships bronze and a European Championships gold in 2018, and they are now ranked fifth in the world.

Olympic debutant and men’s team skip Bruce Mouat will also pair up with women’s team member Jennifer Dodds in the mixed doubles event.

Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan and Ross Whyte (alternate) – all Olympic debutants - make up the rest of the men’s team.

- - -

Tokyo 2020 'The miracle of Tokyo' - Team GB chef de mission hails best-ever British Olympic performance 08/08/2021 AT 14:13