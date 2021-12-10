Alexander Tretiakov and Kimberley Bos triumphed at the Skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg.

Axel Jungk finished in second place on home soil, 0.29s behind Tretiakov, while his compatriot Christopher Grotheer took bronze with a time of 1:51.64.

Great Britain's Matt Weston finished down in 11th place with Craig Thomspon finishing in 16th, and Marcus Wyatt in 25th after being eliminated following the first run.

Dutch star Bos prevailed in the women's event, taking the gold medal with a combined time of 1:53.68 after her two runs.

Home favourite and four-time individual world champion Tina Hermann finished in second place, 0.25s behind Bos, while Canadian Mirela Rahneva finished third in 1:53.97.

British stars Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley finished 21st and 23rd respectively, with both women eliminated before the second run.

