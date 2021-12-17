Martins Dukurs finally snapped a year-long World Cup drought by sliding to gold in Altenberg, Germany.

The Latvian had been a dominant force in men's skeleton, winning ten World Cup overall titles and six World Championship gold medals.

But after taking victory on 18 December 2020 in Innsbruck, he went seven starts without claiming victory on the top-level circuit.

Dukurs' day finally came when he overtook home favourite Axel Jungk in the second run, prevailing by 0.19 seconds with Germany's Christopher Grotheer bagging bronze.

The host nation couldn't be dislodged from the top of the podium in the women's race, however, where Tina Hermann triumphed.

Her second race win of the season on home ice came by a margin of 0.11 seconds.

