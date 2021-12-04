A sensational final leap from Stefan Kraft saw Austria edge out Germany in dramatic fashion to win the men's team event at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland.

Kraft's final jump of 126m earned 128.1 points, enough for Austria to finish 0.3 points ahead of Germany on an exciting day of competition.

Austria's team of Manuel Fettner, Jan Hoerl, Daniel Huber and Kraft required a grand finale after Karl Geiger's 117 points put Germany in a comfortable lead and Kraft delivered, finishing as the top points scorer of the competition to help his country take the title.

Slovenia finished third, 8.6 points behind runners-up Germany and ahead of hosts Poland, who despite the support of the crowd couldn't keep up with the dominant trio above them, finishing 50.1 points behind the Slovenian quartet.

The USA team failed to qualify for the second set of jumps, scoring 232.9 points from their four jumps.

