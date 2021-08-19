John Higgins finished with breaks of 95 and 96 to complete a 3-2 win over Cao Yupeng and remain on course for a record fifth British Open title.

The four-times world champion fell 2-1 behind to his fellow former Scottish Open finalist at Leicester's Morningside Arena in the second round on Thursday after missing an easy red to the middle pocket having noticed a stray hair on the object ball.

Higgins admits he should have got the red cleaned as Cao – who opened with a break of 78 – won the third frame to leave Higgins scrambling to stay alive in an event he claimed with a 9-6 win over Stephen Maguire when it was last held in 2004.

"I think every snooker player goes through it," said Higgins, who made his 12th competitive 147 in a 3-1 win over Alexander Ursenbacher in the first round on Monday. "It was the red close to the middle bag. I could see a hair close to the side of the red.

I thought: 'I'll just pot this then move it.' It was so funny because on the final shot, the final frame ball red to leave Cao needing snookers at the end, there was a little hair next to the white, but this time I took it away.

"It is amazing how things work out during a match when you know you should have done the right thing during a match. It could have come back to bite me."

Higgins will take his place in the draw for the last 32 and said: "The table was playing quite heavy so I'm delighted with the way I finished off the last two frames."

Seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry suffered a forgettable day in a 3-0 defeat to former Crucible semi-finalist Gary Wilson with neither man in peak form. Hendry's highest break was only 34 with Wilson hitting 48.

Hendry – who has won four British Open titles alongside Higgins – completed a 3-2 win over Chris Wakelin in the first round, but could not manage to apply any pressure to Wilson, who did enough to progress by picking up the scraps left to him.

"I left my cue action on the practice table unfortunately," said Hendry. "It was not good enough.

I butchered the break-off in the first frame and did not get off to a good start like I did the other day.

"I've got to find a way of competing..face up to playing rubbish and still winning. My head goes down. You can't afford that at this level."

