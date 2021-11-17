Selby 0-0 Gilbert (0-25)

Dave has a slightly strange goatee situation - perhaps it's to stroke, so he's got him something to do instead of smoking, because he told ITV that he'd done that in order to get his teeth sorted. Anyhow, he's in first, but the table isn't that inviting, so when he runs out of position on 20, he sticks Mark close to the yellow pocket rather than in behind the eponymous ball, giving him a problem because the right side of the table has balls available. Mark then misses the thin contact he attempts, and Dave is back and away.

And off we go!

The Angry Farmer

Is a terrific nickname, and what a walk-on.

The boyz are baizing...

I'm looking forward to this first game

I don't mind telling you. Dave has started the season in terrific form and just so damn likeable. He'll come to attack, while Mark is, well, Mark - a master of the game.

Afternoon all!

And welcome to another day of ridiculous snook. We'll start with a bit of Mark Selby v David Gilbert then ease into Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao, before coming back this evening to see how the winners get on. Not bad, eh.

Kyren Wilson admits he is keen to put the record straight at the Champion of Champions following his agonising 10-9 final defeat to Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2018.

Wilson recovered from trailing O'Sullivan 6-3 and 8-5 to lead 9-8 three years ago, but missed a key red in the penultimate frame before the six-times world champion closed with a 110 break to deny his opponent at the death.

Speaking after he hit breaks of 114, 112, 98, 55 and 113 in a 6-4 win over former winner Neil Robertson from 4-3 behind in the Group 4 final in Bolton, Wilson – who defeated Jordan Brown 4-2 earlier on Tuesday – admits he is out to put the record straight as he prepares to face Judd Trump in Friday's first semi-final.

"It came on TV when I was practising (O'Sullivan defeat)," said Wilson. "You learn from those moments. I certainly feel like I have. It will be nice to get back in that position and try to put it right."

Robertson had the consolation of becoming the fourth player in history to reach 800 centuries behind O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Trump by making a ton in his 4-2 win over Mark Williams earlier in the day.

'This would be special for me' – Trump dreaming of Champion of Champions glory

Judd Trump admits he is desperate to add the Champion of Champions trophy to his burgeoning haul of snooker silverware.

The 2019 world champion has lifted 22 ranking titles and the Masters, but has yet to claim the coveted prize with defeats to Ronnie O'Sullivan (10-7) in 2014 and Neil Robertson (10-9) in 2019 narrowly denying him at the final hurdle.

Trump looks in the mood to go one better this week in the race for the £150,000 top prize in Bolton as he followed up a 4-1 win over world seniors champion David Lilley with a 6-0 whitewash of Ryan Day on Monday night that included breaks of 104, 67, 68, 52 and 61.

"This event is special because when you look down at all the winners, it is always the big names that have won this," said the world number two, who will face Group 4 winner Neil Robertson, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson or Jordan Brown in the last four on Friday.

"I think Mark Allen produced a great standard in (winning) the last final, you've seen some great finals with Ronnie and the final with me and Neil was a good one.

"I need to top that this year and it is one I need to tick off the list.

"I'm trying to win every event on the calendar and this would be a real special one for me.

"I always enjoy coming to this event. It will be a dream of mine to win this event, but I can sit back, relax and know I'm coming back on Friday.

"I know if I play to my best, I'll win."

