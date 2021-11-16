DAY 1 RECAP

Judd Trump cruised to a 6-0 win over Ryan Day to reach the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions in Bolton.

World No 2 Trump opened the group final match with a break of 104 and followed up with four half-century breaks as he eased to a comfortable win. Trump will now wait to see who he faces in the last four, with Neil Robertson and Mark Williams in action later on Tuesday and Ronnie O'Sullivan playing on Thursday.

Schedule and results

November 15

13:00 - Judd Trump 4-1 David Lilley

4-1 David Lilley 14:00 - Stephen Maguire 2-4 Ryan Day

19:00 - Judd Trump 6-0 Ryan Day

November 16

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

14:00 - Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

19:00 - Neil Robertson / Mark Williams v Kyren Wilson / Jordan Brown

November 17

13:00 - Mark Selby v David Gilbert

14:00 - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

19:00 - Mark Selby / David Gilbert v Shaun Murphy / Yan Bingtao

November 18

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

14:00 - John Higgins v Ding Junhui

19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan / Stuart Bingham v John Higgins / Ding Junhui

