Kyren Wilson admits he is keen to put the record straight at the Champion of Champions following his agonising 10-9 final defeat to Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2018.

Wilson recovered from trailing O'Sullivan 6-3 and 8-5 to lead 9-8 three years ago, but missed a key red in the penultimate frame before the six-times world champion closed with a 110 break to deny his opponent at the death.

Speaking after he hit breaks of 114, 112, 98, 55 and 113 in a 6-4 win over former winner Neil Robertson from 4-3 behind in the Group 4 final in Bolton, Wilson – who defeated Jordan Brown 4-2 earlier on Tuesday – admits he is out to put the record straight as he prepares to face Judd Trump in Friday's first semi-final.

"It came on TV when I was practising (O'Sullivan defeat)," said Wilson. "You learn from those moments. I certainly feel like I have. It will be nice to get back in that position and try to put it right."

Robertson had the consolation of becoming the fourth player in history to reach 800 centuries behind O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Trump by making a ton in his 4-2 win over Mark Williams earlier in the day.

He knocked in a 107 break on his way to leading Wilson 4-3 from 3-1 down before the 2020 world finalist won the final three frames to secure his meeting with world number two Trump, who is also chasing his first title at the event following final defeats to O'Sullivan in 2014 and Robertson two years ago.

"It doesn't get much tougher," said Wilson. "That's what you expect from showpiece semi-finals.

"It is going to get tougher and tougher. Everyone is a champion in this event. It's very pleasing to be a part of it.

"I'm really looking forward to that match."

