Neil Robertson admitted he deserved to lose to Fan Zhengyi in the opening round of the Champion of Champions.

The experienced Australian was the heavy favourite going into his match-up with the 21-year-old Chinese, but lost 4-3 in Bolton despite being 3-2 ahead.

Ad

Fan impressed with breaks of 94 and 98 in the final two frames, with Robertson notching just a single point in response, and the 21-year-old went through to the evening’s group final to decide if he will be involved in the weekend’s action.

Champion of Champions Day beats Wilson to set up final against Fan after Robertson stunned 3 HOURS AGO

Robertson felt he was in decent enough form, but contrived to miss a number of shots he would expect to sink when at his best.

“I was hitting the ball great. It was more about the adjustment to the table, it was playing very reactive with side,” Robertson said on ITV4 after his defeat. “After that it was just bits and parts really, I couldn’t really get in amongst the balls, missing something tricky or falling just out of position.

“A best of seven you just need to get through no matter what, you can lose to anyone, especially in a tournament like this when you’re just playing tournament winners.

“I did well to go 3-2, not playing great but my long game was very good. From 3-2 up, a couple of brilliant frames by him and I’m out. No complaints really, I thought he played really well.

“I didn’t really make any catastrophic errors today, just a couple of awkward misses. Probably more difficult than they looked. Apart from that I really don’t have any complaints. I was hitting the ball lovely. I just couldn’t really get into a good flow, that can happen in a best of sevens, especially early on.

“It’s a shame not to be in the best of 11 as it’s one of the best things about this tournament: playing best of 11s all the way to the final.

“It’s a pity, but it is what it is. No complaints, full compliments to Fan. Last two frames he played brilliant.

"The talent is certainly there, without a doubt.”

Northern Ireland Open Robertson takes step towards Home Nations history with quarter-final win over Selby 21/10/2022 AT 18:36