Neil Robertson announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting his Championship League involvement in doubt.

The Australian, the current Masters and English Open champion, confirmed on Twitter that he would be self-isolating, and was suffering from ‘body aches’ as a result of the illness.

Robertson is scheduled to play in next week’s Championship League games between February 1-2 for Group 7’s round of fixtures, but is now almost certain to miss the matches, still in pursuit of his first Championship League overall victory.

While most competitors are due to fulfil their Turkish Masters qualifying obligations next week, world No. 4 Robertson is one of a handful who have had their games held over to March 7 so they can be played in the main arena.

Assuming the 39-year-old is able to recover over the coming weeks his involvement for the inaugural Turkish competition is likely not in danger.

It is a busy period in the snooker calendar, with the Players Championship kicking off on February 7, Welsh Open qualifiers on February 15 and European Masters on February 21.

