Judd Trump beat Jimmy Robertson 4-2 to reach the third round of the English Open.

Trump was in the second round after a 4-1 win over Matthew Selt. and he found things harder on Tuesday afternoon.

Things appeared to be going all his way and a 64-15 result in the first round augured well.

The world number one then hit a break of 73 - the highest of the whole match so far - to go 2-0 up overall and it appeared that it would not take long for him to reach the first round.

However Robertson recorded his highest break, of 69, to half the deficit, before taking the fourth frame 67-37 to level. Robertson had beaten Yuan Sijin in his first round game.

Trump settled into the fifth frame as he recovered his superiority, with a break of 111 enough to take him one from victory, with a scrappy 54-15 frame win securing overall victory.

