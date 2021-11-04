Premium Snooker English Open | 02:17:59 Replay

Trump 1-1 Muir (66-19)

Muir runs out of position on 19. Goes for a tough red to the yellow bag. Ball doesn't drop and Trump slots red from distance. Muir needing one snooker to tie.

Trump 1-1 Muir (63-0)

Break is 57 from Trump. Lead is 63 with 75 remaining on the table. But a cracking cut on a red to a centre pocket by Muir. Brilliant to pick that one out. Chance to launch a counter attack.

Trump 1-1 Muir (28-0)

The 2019 world champion is not yet in prime position as the break reaches 25, but looking increasingly confident as he prowls the table with some menace.

Trump 1-1 Muir (6-0)

Another marvellous pot on a red by Trump to yellow pocket. Really picked that out superbly before missing an easy red seconds later. Muir getting back to the table quicker than he would have envisaged.

Trump 1-1 Muir (0-0)

A glorious 81 from Trump. Wasted little time in punishing Muir for the safety error. We are level at 1-1.

Trump 0-1 Muir (74-10)

Trump showing his class. This has been superb from the world number one. Great red to middle and stuns around the black. Plum on it and he could compile a century at this visit. All there for him.

Trump 0-1 Muir (1-10)

Loose safety shot is punished by the Trump long potting prowess. That is a brilliant effort and he is back at the table. Both men seeing these distance efforts so far this evening.

Trump 0-1 Muir (0-10)

Muir rolls in a sparkling long red to give himself the first chance in the second frame, but just overhits a green trying to get prime position on a loose red.

Trump 0-1 Muir (0-0)

Classy stuff from Muir to get his nose ahead in the race to four. Remember Ronnie O'Sullivan against Jamie Clarke will follow this encounter.

Trump 0-0 Muir (26-78)

This has been exceptional from Muir in the first frame. Break moves to 61. Trump forced to sit and suffer. The Scotsman is going to win the first frame in style. Blue stays out, but a lovely run of 70 to start his night.

Trump 0-0 Muir (26-25)

Trump breaks down on 26. That was surprising. Muir given chance to get his trademark black glove on the table.

Around the tables

This is what is going on tonight. First four matches of the last 16.

Judd Trump 0-0 Ross Muir

Mark King 0-0 Paul Deaville

Kyren Wilson 0-0 Robbie Williams

Mark Davis 0-0 Neil Robertson

Trump 0-0 Muir (26-8)

Trump is off and running in this first frame of the night. Just trying to work out the best way to compile this break. Nice plant by the Juddernaut to keep break ticking over early on.

Trump 0-0 Muir (0-0)

Okay, dokay. Almost ready with the last 16 action. Muir with the break-off. Settle in, best of order.

Trump and O'Sullivan in action

We'll be back at 6.45pm with more LIVE updates. Judd Trump against Ross Muir and the Rocket against Jamie Clarke as the last 16 is played to a finish. Thanks for joining us. See you then.

Rocket slams tip torment

"Tip is horrendous. It is just not sounding right. It has got worse. It is no fun. I need some fun. Hopefully, I get the tip right and it all comes good."

O'Sullivan will face Jamie Clarke in the last 16 tonight.

Around the tables

A 4-0 win for Ding Junhui over Martin Gould as he eases into the last 16 and a match against John Higgins or Lu Ning tonight. Higgins leads Lu 2-0.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Hamilton

What can you say about that? Slotted a long red, but the red to a centre pocket was simply superb from O'Sullivan. Wins it with a break of 119. Different class.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Hamilton (62-3)

Looks like he is going to finish with a century. Just sublime potting from the Rocket. Really is. All or nothing on that red to the middle. And it all came up smelling of roses for the GOAT.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Hamilton (48-3)

Classic Rocket on the move when he needed it. Difficult to see how he won't close this out as long as his concentration remains high.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Hamilton (22-3)

Some magical potting from O'Sullivan. Rolls in a wonderful red to right middle. Had no right to pot that, but the balls are at his mercy here.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Hamilton (0-3)

O'Sullivan breaks off. Leaves Hamilton a long red which he thumps home. First chance to the Sheriff of Pottingham in this final frame. Just the safety coming up. Nice shot.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Hamilton (0-0)

A fine 71 from Hamilton. We are heading for a deciding frame. Momentum is certainly with the underdog in this match. Scoring well and is in the groove. Can the former English Open champion stem the tide?

O'Sullivan 3-2 Hamilton (20-41)

Hamilton makes 32, but an awful positional shot leaves him in no man's land. A superb recovery pot on the yellow and he is back in business. Real chance now to take us to a seventh and final frame.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Hamilton (20-0)

A brilliant long red from O'Sullivan is followed by a stunning cut back brown. Not many players would play that shot in the game. Quickly up to 20, but has a bit of work to do. And misses a blue to a centre pocket. Can Hamilton force the decider?

O'Sullivan 3-2 Hamilton (0-0)

A 75 break from Hamilton, the highest of the afternoon. Will be fascinating to see what effect that has on the narrative.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Hamilton (0-65)

Quickly up to 53 from Hamilton. Some nice stuff this from the world number 52 and not before time. Really has found some scoring form. Going to need these final two frames, O'Sullivan looking for one more.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Hamilton (0-34)

Second chance of this frame for Hamilton, but will need to do his work without the pink and black with both balls lying awkwardly.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Hamilton (0-13)

13 to start this fifth frame from Hamilton, but the split on the pack of reds fails to pay off. On nothing. Which is unfortunate. Just the containing safety to follow here.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Hamilton (0-0)

Has hardly been a classic this encounter, but O'Sullivan doing enough to stay out of trouble. Unless Hamilton finds another gear, it is difficult to see how he is going to win another three frames. Rocket Ronnie looking for one to secure a meeting with Jamie Clarke in the last 16 tonight.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Hamilton (67-26)

Still life in this frame despite O'Sullivan's rapid knock of 62, but he rolls in the penultimate red from distance seconds later before the brown disappears. That should be that. Hamilton needs two snookers here.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Hamilton (56-26)

Hamilton can't slot a long red after O'Sullivan goes in off and this gives the Essex man the chance to get back on track. Hamilton will be fearing the worst here.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Hamilton (1-22)

Both men toiling to really get going. All a bit scrappy which arguably suits Hamilton.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Hamilton (0-0)

Bit of an ordeal at times for Hamilton, but he manages to clear to the pink and that is enough to claim the frame 61-49. O'Sullivan leads 2-1.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Hamilton (49-38)

Some brilliant escapes from O'Sullivan to boost his prospects, but he catches the bump off a middle pocket and Hamilton has the chance to win his first frame of the match.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Hamilton (49-38)

Hamilton not quite got full control of the cue ball in this break. Makes 34, but just the safety coming up on the green. O'Sullivan in a snooker which he negotiates nicely off two cushions. One red left up.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Hamilton (49-4)

An astonishing miss by Hamilton on a red to the yellow pocket. A gift for O'Sullivan, who usually does not need any second invitation to score in these situations. Break of 49 before a safety shot.

Around the tables

World number 106 Fraser Patrick completes a 4-2 win over 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy in the last 32.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Hamilton (0-0)

O'Sullivan certainly seems to be enjoying the challenge as he quickly knocks in a 61 break to move 2-0 clear.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Hamilton (46-28)

Safety error by Hamilton and that has more or less stuck the game up for the six-times world champion. All on for O'Sullivan and he is all over like these like a rash.

Around the tables

The winner of this match will face Jamie Clarke this evening after he enjoyed a 4-1 win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Hamilton (18-12)

Only 18 from O'Sullivan as the pink wobbles in jaws. Bad miss, but then Hamilton is miles off with a cut on a red before he is handed a reprieve after O'Sullivan fails to sink a mid-range red. Vital that Hamilton gets his scoring boots on.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Hamilton (11-6)

Sheriff of Pottingham in first with a fine opening red, but breaks down on six. Disappointing ending to that early chance, it must be said. What will O'Sullivan produce in response? Chance to punish the error.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Hamilton (0-0)

World number 52 Hamilton misses a straight red with the rest and that could be a costly miss. O'Sullivan pops in the penultimate red to green pocket before the green to follow and Hamilton needs snookers. First frame to the Rocket.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Hamilton (62-7)

Superb start to the day by O'Sullivan. 62 and then safe before Hamilton flukes a red and rolls up behind green. Error by O'Sullivan leaves the former German Masters winner in with a chance of a riposte.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Hamilton (22-0)

Rocket is first to the punch in this opening frame after Hamilton fails from distance. Looks to be in the mood to score a few points.

Around the tables

Jamie Clarke 3-1 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Li Hang 1-3 Luca Brecel

Fraser Patrick 2-2 Shaun Murphy

Selby 4-1 Wakelin

Selby will face David Gilbert or Masters champion Yan Bingtao in the last 16 later tonight at the Marshall Arena. Selby defeated Gilbert 9-1 to win this title two years ago.

Selby 4-1 Wakelin

Selby finishes up to the pink with a 4-1 victory. Chasing a second English Open title and looks to be in fine fettle as he books his spot in the last 16.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (59-48)

Golden chance for Selby after Wakelin makes a blunder with the safety shot. In goes the yellow to the middle. Only needs up to the blue here.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (54-48)

Brilliant pot from Selby on the red and he slots brown, but is not ideal on the yellow. We have been going for 26 minutes in this frame. Decent safety from Selby on the yellow.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (49-48)

Wakelin sees a tough penultimate red stay out along and leaves the red. Chance for Selby to land the conclusive blow with red along the top cushion, but he opts to play a safety shot and then snooker behind black.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (6-40)

Wakelin runs out of position on 40. Chance lost as he misses a tricky red with the rest. Not an easy table to make a winning thrust with reds situated near three cushions.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (6-30)

Selby failed to open up the pack of reds. Was hampered trying to pot a red to left middle that he missed and this has provided Wakelin with a decent scoring opportunity. Does not need to be overly adventurous with the cue ball.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (6-8)

Selby in first early in the fifth frame, but can only make six as a tough red to a centre pocket does not drop. Let off for Wakelin and he produces a superb pot on an opening red to hold for black. Vital that he scores some points to make it a telling visit.

Selby 3-1 Wakelin (0-0)

Century 699 of Selby's career. Brilliant stuff really from the four-times world champion as he slots the black to complete a glorious 102 break. Wakelin will need to win the closing three frames to stay alive in this event.

Selby 2-1 Wakelin (79-0)

Wakelin looking a bit dejected. This has been a much tougher challenge than his battle with Hendry in the previous round. Selby is hitting the ball sweetly this afternoon. As you would expect from the world champion.

Selby 2-1 Wakelin (53-0)

Selby making 52 off a free ball early in the frame and is suddenly poised to open up a 3-1 advantage. Big moments you sense in this match.

Selby 2-0 Wakelin (18-66)

Selby butchers a safety attempt and that has set up Wakelin to claim this third frame. He'll be relieved to be on the board as he closes the gap to 2-1.

Selby 2-0 Wakelin (4-58)

Wakelin looking for three more loose reds to leave Selby needing snookers as the break reaches 58, but he then tries to nudge open the pack and is in a spot of bother now. Will Selby be handed a reprieve? Slots a red to a middle, but the white gallops down the opposite centre bag. Still 75 left on the table as Selby drills home a fine opener. Could be a counter attack here.

Selby 2-0 Wakelin (0-36)

Poor safety shot from Selby and he slots a lovely long red to get the break started in this third frame after only making six points in the opening two frames. Looks to be back in the groove in a frame that is vital for his prospects of troubling the world champion here.

O'Sullivan's kebab shop drama

Ronnie O'Sullivan will hope to avoid being stuck in a kebab shop before he faces Anthony Hamilton in the last 32 later this afternoon. The six-times world champion revealed that he almost missed the start of his match against Michael Georgiou on Wednesday due to a long lunch with his mates. He lost the first frame, but won the next four with breaks of 82, 127, 129 and 108 to progress.

Selby 2-0 Wakelin (0-0)

A break of 86 from the world number two Selby. Looking very sharp with Wakelin facing a tough ask even at this early stage.

Selby 1-0 Wakelin (81-0)

Selby back at the table with a second chance to win this second frame of the day after an error by his practice partner. Produces a lovely plant to ensure that Wakelin won't be staging any comeback in this second frame. Selby looking completely dominant.

Selby 1-0 Wakelin (43-0)

The world champion attempts to split the pack of reds off potting the green, but can't open them up. Great red to start the contribution, but has to declare on 43 as he pushes the yellow ball safe.

Selby 1-0 Wakelin (39-0)

Selby with a corking opening red from distance. A quite majestic first blow and he has carved out the chance of a few points in the second frame as the break moves to 39. Really working the cue ball well to stay in position.

Selby 1-0 Wakelin (1-0)

Look at this miss in the first frame from Selby. Just shows you that any ball can be missed on a snooker table.

Selby 1-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Selby doing Selby things. Wakelin should not have been playing the plant on the reds that he missed and the world champion rolls in a timely 51 to take the first frame. Got to hurt Wakelin that as he had a golden chance to make a strong start in Milton Keynes. Immediately on the back foot in the race to four.

Selby 0-0 Wakelin (20-6)

Huge let off for Selby as he somehow misses a straight red to a middle bag. Shocking miss on 16, but Wakelin then breaks down unbelievably seconds later on seven as a plant stays out. Selby back at the table and probably back in business with chance to win the first frame.

Selby 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Wakelin tries to break the deadlock by holing a red to a centre pocket, but can't nudge it in off another red and the first chance to score falls to Selby.

Selby 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Wakelin won their last meeting, 4-2 in the last 32 of the Gibraltar Open earlier this year. Selby 2-1 clear on head-to-head meetings with victories by 5-2 in the 2019 China Championship last 16 and 5-4 in the last 64 of the Shanghai Masters.

Selby 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Early bout of safety with the white at the top cushion near the black.

Selby 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Selby with the break-off to get this one up and running. Should be an interesting battle this between two good mates.

Selby in high spirits

"It was quite nice to put the cue away for a few months on the back of winning the World Championship," Selby told Eurosport. "Chris is a great lad and has a chance to do really well in the game. It will be tough, but I'm looking forward to it."

Selby must be awake to Wakelin threat

Good afternoon to you. All set for the last 32 of the English Open and first up we have world number 65 Chris Wakelin against the world champion Mark Selby before the snooker GOAT Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Anthony Hamilton in a match of evergreen green baize icons. Wakelin produced arguably the finest performance of his career with a 4-0 victory over comeback icon Stephen Hendry in the previous round. Breaks of 141, 135 and 85 left Hendry as a spectator in their clash as he compiled only 18 points in four frames. Selby must beware the Wakelin threat as he boasted a 97.5% pot success rate in destroying the seven-times world champion.

Trump not at his best but has enough in tank to see off Hallworth to reach last-16

Judd Trump overcame some sloppy moments to beat Steven Hallworth 4-1 and book his ticket into the last-16 of the English Open.

The 32-year-old is looking to retain the title he won in dramatic fashion last year, and he was last on the main table at the Marshall Arena on Wednesday having seen big rivals Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson deliver impressive wins earlier in the day.

The performance in beating Hallworth was not as impressive as O’Sullivan’s century barrage against Michael Georgiou , but it was a win hinting at more in the tank as he seeks his 23rd ranking title.

'I'd rather be docked a frame' - O'Sullivan on being mentally prepared for matches

Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed that it can be difficult to get in the correct frame of mind with the unpredictable times of his matches at tournaments.

The Rocket put in another blistering performance in his English Open second round victory over Michael Georgiou, rattling off three centuries in a row to claim a 4-1 win.

However, the match was not without its issues for the 2017 winner who lost the first frame having made a number of uncharacteristic errors.

O'Sullivan was provisionally scheduled to start his match at 3pm however, had to wait for the conclusion of the Shaun Murphy and Joe O'Connor match beforehand.

Speaking afterwards , O’Sullivan told Eurosport’s Rachel Casey not knowing exactly when he will be playing impacts his mental preparation for matches.

“I felt nervous at the start,” the six-time world champion admitted. “I was over having something to eat and it was like 4-2 (between Murphy and O'Connor) and I just had to rush over.

“I had seven minutes to get ready and come in and was obviously a bit rushed and stuff like that.”

'Even by his standards, this has been a treat' - O'Sullivan's remarkable 127 break against Georgiou

Order of play

Round 2

Thur 4 Nov 1pm

Jamie Clarke [67] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19]

Li Hang [39] v Luca Brecel [44]

Fraser Patrick [117] v Shaun Murphy [6]

Chris Wakelin [61] v Mark Selby [2]

Thur 4 Nov 3pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

John Higgins [7] v Lu Ning [34]

Ding Junhui [10] v Martin Gould [23]

David B Gilbert [18] v Yan Bingtao [15]

Round 3

Thur 4 Nov 7pm

Judd Trump [1] v Ross Muir (a)

Mark King [59] v Zhao Xintong / Deaville

Kyren Wilson [5] v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Neil Robertson [4]

Thur 4 Nov 8pm

R O'Sullivan / Hamilton v J Clarke / Un-Nooh

Li Hang / Brecel v Patrick / S Murphy

J Higgins / Lu Ning v Ding Junhui / Gould

D B Gilbert / Yan Bingtao v C Wakelin / Selby

- - -

Stream the English Open snooker live and on demand on discovery+

