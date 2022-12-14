Ronnie O'Sullivan survived an early scare to overcome Dechawat Poomjaeng and move into the third round of the 2022 English Open.

The number 130 in the world found himself two frames up on the world champion in an entertaining encounter before O'Sullivan upped the gears to win four frames in a row to advance.

A surprising early miss in the first to left centre from O’Sullivan opened the door for Poomjaeng and the underdog put up a break of 44.

Another uncharacteristic error saw The Rocket miss a black off the spot and Poomjaeng was able to put himself on the board by taking the first frame.

The scrappy nature of the early exchanges continued in a chaotic second frame with mistakes aplenty, including missed pots, O’Sullivan potting the white and Poomjaeng fouling after his shirt draped the green.

An outrageous fluke from the world No. 1 was just another eye-opening moment in the frame, but as the two men required a re-spotted black to settle it, the Brentwood crowd was left dumbstruck by more bizarre play with some absurd shot choices until Poomjaeng finally doubled his advantage.

O’Sullivan’s straightforward blitz through the third frame, following a quick-fire break of 61, was almost out of place in the match at that point but set the world champion back on course.

A break of 69 then levelled the match at two frames all before O’Sullivan took the lead for the first time with a fantastic break of 104.

Although missing out on a century in the sixth, O'Sullivan took the victory after Poomjaeng conceded after accepting he would not get the snookers required to force another frame.

